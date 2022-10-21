Decatur St. Teresa scores fast, scores a lot to dismiss Warrensburg-Latham 53-6

A swift early pace pushed Decatur St. Teresa past Warrensburg-Latham Friday 53-6 in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 21.

Decatur St. Teresa opened with a 20-0 advantage over Warrensburg-Latham through the first quarter.

The Bulldogs fought to a 47-0 intermission margin at the Cardinals' expense.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the third quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the final quarter.

