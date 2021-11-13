Decatur St. Teresa rides to cruise control win over Breese Mater Dei Catholic 48-14

Decatur St. Teresa controlled the action to earn a strong 48-14 win against Breese Mater Dei Catholic for an Illinois high school football victory on November 13.

Decatur St. Teresa made the first move by forging a 7-0 margin over Breese Mater Dei Catholic after the first quarter.

Decatur St. Teresa's offense jumped to a 13-0 lead over Breese Mater Dei Catholic at the intermission.

The Bulldogs' authority showed as they carried a 34-7 lead into the fourth quarter.

