Decatur St. Teresa records thin win against Downs Tri-Valley 29-22

A sigh of relief filled the air in Decatur St. Teresa's locker room after a trying 29-22 test with Downs Tri-Valley in an Illinois high school football matchup on November 25.

Downs Tri-Valley showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 2-0 advantage over Decatur St. Teresa as the first quarter ended.

A halftime tie at 8-8 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Decatur St. Teresa moved in front of Downs Tri-Valley 23-14 to begin the fourth quarter.

The Vikings narrowed the gap 8-6 in the fourth quarter but it was too little, too late.

In recent action on November 12, Decatur St Teresa faced off against Pana and Downs Tri-Valley took on Knoxville on November 12 at Downs Tri-Valley High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

