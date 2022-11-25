Decatur St. Teresa records thin win against Downs Tri-Valley 29-22

A sigh of relief filled the air in Decatur St. Teresa's locker room after a trying 29-22 test with Downs Tri-Valley in an Illinois high school football matchup on November 25.

Downs Tri-Valley showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 2-0 advantage over Decatur St. Teresa as the first quarter ended.

A halftime tie at 8-8 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Decatur St. Teresa moved in front of Downs Tri-Valley 23-14 to begin the fourth quarter.

The Vikings narrowed the gap 8-6 in the fourth quarter but it was too little, too late.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.