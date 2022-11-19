Decatur St. Teresa rallies to rock Johnston City 39-15

Decatur St. Teresa overcame a first-quarter deficit in a 39-15 win over Johnston City on November 19 in Illinois football action.

Johnston City authored a promising start, taking a 7-6 advantage over Decatur St. Teresa at the end of the first quarter.

The Bulldogs kept a 20-7 intermission margin at the Indians' expense.

Decatur St. Teresa steamrolled to a 33-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Indians rallied in the final quarter, but the Bulldogs skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

