Decatur St. Teresa rallies to rock Johnston City 39-15

Decatur St. Teresa overcame a first-quarter deficit in a 39-15 win over Johnston City on November 19 in Illinois football action.
Johnston City authored a promising start, taking a 7-6 advantage over Decatur St. Teresa at the end of the first quarter.
The Bulldogs kept a 20-7 intermission margin at the Indians' expense.
Decatur St. Teresa steamrolled to a 33-7 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Indians rallied in the final quarter, but the Bulldogs skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.
