Decatur St. Teresa overcomes deficit and Shelbyville 41-14

Decatur St. Teresa trailed at the end of the first quarter before rallying for a 41-14 win over Shelbyville during this Illinois football game.
The last time Decatur St Teresa and Shelbyville played in a 42-6 game on October 15, 2021. For more, click here.
In recent action on September 30, Decatur St Teresa faced off against Sullivan-Okaw Valley Co-op and Shelbyville took on Macon Meridian on September 30 at Macon Meridian High School. For more, click here.
