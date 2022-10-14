 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Decatur St. Teresa overcomes deficit and Shelbyville 41-14

Decatur St. Teresa trailed at the end of the first quarter before rallying for a 41-14 win over Shelbyville during this Illinois football game.

The last time Decatur St Teresa and Shelbyville played in a 42-6 game on October 15, 2021. For more, click here.

In recent action on September 30, Decatur St Teresa faced off against Sullivan-Okaw Valley Co-op and Shelbyville took on Macon Meridian on September 30 at Macon Meridian High School. For more, click here.

