Decatur St. Teresa mauls Effingham in strong showing 42-7

Decatur St. Teresa left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Effingham 42-7 in an Illinois high school football matchup on August 27.
Decatur St. Teresa remained on top of Effingham through a scoreless third quarter.
The Bulldogs' offense thundered to a 35-0 lead over the Flaming Hearts at the intermission.
The Bulldogs drew first blood by forging a 28-0 margin over the Flaming Hearts after the first quarter.
