 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Decatur St. Teresa mauls Effingham in strong showing 42-7

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Decatur St. Teresa left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Effingham 42-7 in an Illinois high school football matchup on August 27.

Decatur St. Teresa remained on top of Effingham through a scoreless third quarter.

The Bulldogs' offense thundered to a 35-0 lead over the Flaming Hearts at the intermission.

The Bulldogs drew first blood by forging a 28-0 margin over the Flaming Hearts after the first quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Nebraska is a favorable bet against Illinois

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News