Decatur St. Teresa mauls Effingham in strong showing 42-7

Decatur St. Teresa left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Effingham 42-7 in an Illinois high school football matchup on August 27.

Decatur St. Teresa remained on top of Effingham through a scoreless third quarter.

The Bulldogs' offense thundered to a 35-0 lead over the Flaming Hearts at the intermission.

The Bulldogs drew first blood by forging a 28-0 margin over the Flaming Hearts after the first quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.