Decatur St. Teresa comes to play in easy win over Clinton 49-7

Clinton got no credit and no consideration from Decatur St. Teresa, which slammed the door 49-7 at Clinton High on September 23 in Illinois football action.

Decatur St. Teresa drew first blood by forging a 27-0 margin over Clinton after the first quarter.

Both teams were blanked in the second quarter.

Decatur St. Teresa charged to a 43-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Maroons narrowed the gap 7-6 in the final quarter but it was too little, too late.

