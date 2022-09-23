Decatur St. Teresa comes to play in easy win over Clinton 49-7

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Clinton got no credit and no consideration from Decatur St. Teresa, which slammed the door 49-7 at Clinton High on September 23 in Illinois football action.

Decatur St. Teresa drew first blood by forging a 27-0 margin over Clinton after the first quarter.

Both teams were blanked in the second quarter.

Decatur St. Teresa charged to a 43-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Maroons narrowed the gap 7-6 in the final quarter but it was too little, too late.

In recent action on September 9, Clinton faced off against Shelbyville and Decatur St Teresa took on Moweaqua Central A&M on September 9 at Moweaqua Central A&M High School. For more, click here.

