Decatur MacArthur snatches victory over Springfield 34-28

Mighty close, mighty fine, Decatur MacArthur wore a victory shine after clipping Springfield 34-28 on September 30 in Illinois football.
Last season, Decatur MacArthur and Springfield faced off on October 16, 2021 at Springfield High School. Click here for a recap
In recent action on September 16, Decatur MacArthur faced off against Decatur Eisenhower and Springfield took on Normal University on September 16 at Normal University High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
