Decatur MacArthur nips Normal University in taut scare 14-9

Decatur MacArthur weebled and wobbled, but wouldn't fall down in earning a 14-9 victory against Normal University at Normal University High on October 14 in Illinois football action.

The start wasn't the problem for Normal University, as it began with a 3-0 edge over Decatur MacArthur through the end of the first quarter.

The Pioneers took a 9-6 lead over the Generals heading to the intermission locker room.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.

The Pioneers had the advantage to start the fourth quarter, but the Generals won the session and the game with an 8-0 performance.

