Decatur MacArthur collects skin-tight win against Springfield 42-34

Decatur MacArthur didn't flinch from the challenge, finally repelling Springfield 42-34 in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 16.

Decatur MacArthur drew first blood by forging a 7-6 margin over Springfield after the first quarter.

The Generals fought to a 28-14 intermission margin at the Senators' expense.

Defense ruled the third quarter as the Generals and the Senators were both scoreless.

The Generals withstood the Senators' last-gasp comeback in the final period to eventually earn the win.

