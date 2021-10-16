 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Decatur MacArthur collects skin-tight win against Springfield 42-34

  • 0

Decatur MacArthur didn't flinch from the challenge, finally repelling Springfield 42-34 in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 16.

Decatur MacArthur drew first blood by forging a 7-6 margin over Springfield after the first quarter.

The Generals fought to a 28-14 intermission margin at the Senators' expense.

Defense ruled the third quarter as the Generals and the Senators were both scoreless.

The Generals withstood the Senators' last-gasp comeback in the final period to eventually earn the win.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Normal Community defense breaks up 4th down pass

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News