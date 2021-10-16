Decatur MacArthur collects skin-tight win against Springfield 42-34

Decatur MacArthur didn't flinch from the challenge, finally repelling Springfield 42-34 in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 16.
Decatur MacArthur drew first blood by forging a 7-6 margin over Springfield after the first quarter.
The Generals fought to a 28-14 intermission margin at the Senators' expense.
Defense ruled the third quarter as the Generals and the Senators were both scoreless.
The Generals withstood the Senators' last-gasp comeback in the final period to eventually earn the win.
