Decatur Lutheran's rally cap fits just right in squeezing Milford/Cissna Park Co-Op 54-40

Decatur Lutheran fell behind but never gave in, storming back to dethrone Milford/Cissna Park Co-Op during a 54-40 decision on October 21 in Illinois football.

Milford/Cissna Park Co-Op authored a promising start, taking a 12-6 advantage over Decatur Lutheran at the end of the first quarter.

The Bearcats climbed on top in the first half and stayed there with an 18-6 lead at intermission.

Decatur Lutheran broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 38-34 lead over Milford/Cissna Park Co-Op.

There was no room for doubt as the Lions added to their advantage with a 16-6 margin in the closing period.

Last season, Milford/Cissna Park Co-Op and Decatur Lutheran faced off on October 23, 2021 at Milford/Cissna Park Co-Op. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on October 7, Milford/Cissna Park Co-Op squared off with Champaign St. Thomas More in a football game. For more, click here.

