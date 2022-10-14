Decatur Lutheran mows down Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran 66-19

Decatur Lutheran's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran 66-19 on October 14 in Illinois football.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.