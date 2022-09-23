 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Decatur Lutheran edges Milledgeville in tough test 58-56

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Decatur Lutheran didn't mind, dispatching Milledgeville 58-56 on September 23 in Illinois football.

Recently on September 10 , Decatur Lutheran squared off with Martinsville in a football game . For more, click here.

