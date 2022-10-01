 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Decatur Lutheran darts by Kincaid South Fork/Edinburg/Morrisonville Co-Op in easy victory 48-18

  • 0

Decatur Lutheran showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Kincaid South Fork/Edinburg/Morrisonville Co-Op 48-18 on October 1 in Illinois football.

Recently on September 17, Kincaid South Fork/Edinburg/Morrisonville Co-Op squared off with Farmer City Blue Ridge in a football game . For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News