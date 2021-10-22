Decatur Eisenhower doesn't mess around with Springfield Lanphier 18-7

Decatur Eisenhower stumbled out of the blocks but found its stride in the second quarter of an 18-7 win over Springfield Lanphier in an Illinois high school football matchup.
Springfield Lanphier started on steady ground by forging a 7-6 lead over Decatur Eisenhower at the end of the first quarter.
Both offenses were muted in an unproductive second quarter, resulting in a 7-6 halftime score.
Decatur Eisenhower broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 12-7 lead over Springfield Lanphier.
