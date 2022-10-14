 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Danville takes victory lap past Peoria Richwoods 58-7

  • 0

Danville recorded a big victory over Peoria Richwoods 58-7 in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 14.

Danville drew first blood by forging a 22-0 margin over Peoria Richwoods after the first quarter.

The Vikings registered a 44-7 advantage at intermission over the Knights.

Danville breathed fire to a 52-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Vikings hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 6-0 advantage in the frame.

Recently on September 30, Danville squared off with Normal in a football game. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News