Danville takes victory lap past Peoria Richwoods 58-7

Danville recorded a big victory over Peoria Richwoods 58-7 in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 14.

Danville drew first blood by forging a 22-0 margin over Peoria Richwoods after the first quarter.

The Vikings registered a 44-7 advantage at intermission over the Knights.

Danville breathed fire to a 52-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Vikings hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 6-0 advantage in the frame.

