Danville sprints past Peoria Manual 16-6

Danville notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Peoria Manual 16-6 on September 24 in Illinois football action.

The Vikings fought to a 16-0 halftime margin at the Rams' expense.

The Vikings moved over the Rams 16-6 heading to the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the first and final quarters.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.