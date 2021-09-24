Danville sprints past Peoria Manual 16-6

Danville notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Peoria Manual 16-6 on September 24 in Illinois football action.
The Vikings fought to a 16-0 halftime margin at the Rams' expense.
The Vikings moved over the Rams 16-6 heading to the fourth quarter.
Neither squad scored in the first and final quarters.
In recent action on September 10, Peoria Manual faced off against Bloomington and Danville took on Peoria on September 10 at Danville High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.