Danville gives Peoria Manual the business 49-6

Danville dismissed Peoria Manual by a 49-6 count during this Illinois football game.

The Vikings fought to a 28-6 intermission margin at the Rams' expense.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and third quarters.

The Vikings put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Rams 21-0 in the last stanza.

