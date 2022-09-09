 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Danville gives Peoria Manual the business 49-6

Danville dismissed Peoria Manual by a 49-6 count during this Illinois football game.

The Vikings fought to a 28-6 intermission margin at the Rams' expense.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and third quarters.

The Vikings put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Rams 21-0 in the last stanza.

Last season, Danville and Peoria Manual squared off with September 24, 2021 at Peoria Manual High School last season. Click here for a recap

