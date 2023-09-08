Danville's powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Peoria Manual 52-12 on Sept. 8 in Illinois football action.

Danville moved in front of Peoria Manual 16-12 to begin the second quarter.

The Vikings' offense moved in front for a 23-12 lead over the Rams at the intermission.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.

The Vikings got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 29-0 edge.

Last season, Danville and Peoria Manual faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Peoria Manual High School.

Recently on Aug. 26, Danville squared off with Chatham Glenwood in a football game.

