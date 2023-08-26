Dakota earned a convincing 48-12 win over Fisher in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Dakota darted in front of Fisher 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Indians' offense stormed in front for a 28-6 lead over the Bunnies at halftime.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Indians put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Bunnies 20-6 in the last stanza.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.