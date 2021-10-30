Crystal Lake Central's trick is no treat for Chicago Amundsen 55-28

Crystal Lake Central took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Chicago Amundsen 55-28 during this Illinois football game.
Crystal Lake Central opened with a 28-7 advantage over Chicago Amundsen through the first quarter.
Crystal Lake Central registered a 55-14 advantage at halftime over Chicago Amundsen.
Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.
