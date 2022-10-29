 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Crete-Monee rolls like thunder over Champaign Centennial 53-13

  • 0

Crete-Monee swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush Champaign Centennial 53-13 during this Illinois football game.

Crete-Monee opened with a 7-6 advantage over Champaign Centennial through the first quarter.

The Warriors' offense jumped in front for a 21-6 lead over the Chargers at halftime.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Crete-Monee and Champaign Centennial were both scoreless.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Warriors, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 32-7 fourth quarter, too.

Recently on October 14, Champaign Centennial squared off with Collinsville in a football game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News