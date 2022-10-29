Crete-Monee rolls like thunder over Champaign Centennial 53-13

Crete-Monee swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush Champaign Centennial 53-13 during this Illinois football game.

Crete-Monee opened with a 7-6 advantage over Champaign Centennial through the first quarter.

The Warriors' offense jumped in front for a 21-6 lead over the Chargers at halftime.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Crete-Monee and Champaign Centennial were both scoreless.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Warriors, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 32-7 fourth quarter, too.

