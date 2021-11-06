Crete-Monee rides the comeback trail to dust Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep 15-3

Crete-Monee fought back from a slow start and rolled to a 15-3 win over Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep in an Illinois high school football matchup on November 6.

The start wasn't the problem for Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep, who began with a 3-0 edge over Crete-Monee through the end of the first quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the second quarter, leaving the score 3-0 at intermission.

The Warriors broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 7-3 lead over the Wolfpack.

