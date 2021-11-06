Crete-Monee rides the comeback trail to dust Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep 15-3

 Skip to main content
Crete-Monee fought back from a slow start and rolled to a 15-3 win over Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep in an Illinois high school football matchup on November 6.

Recently on October 22 , Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep squared up on Oak Park Fenwick in a football game . For more, click here.

The start wasn't the problem for Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep, who began with a 3-0 edge over Crete-Monee through the end of the first quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the second quarter, leaving the score 3-0 at intermission.

The Warriors broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 7-3 lead over the Wolfpack.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

