Crete-Monee blazes victory trail past Washington 53-24

Crete-Monee scored early and often in a 53-24 win over Washington in an Illinois high school football matchup.
The Warriors made the first move by forging a 13-3 margin over the Panthers after the first quarter.
The Warriors' offense jumped to a 27-17 lead over the Panthers at halftime.
The Warriors and the Panthers were engaged in a gargantuan affair at 53-24 as the fourth quarter started.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.
In recent action on October 29, Washington faced off against Normal Community West and Crete-Monee took on Chatham Glenwood on October 30 at Crete-Monee High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
