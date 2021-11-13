Crete-Monee blazes victory trail past Washington 53-24

Crete-Monee scored early and often in a 53-24 win over Washington in an Illinois high school football matchup.

The Warriors made the first move by forging a 13-3 margin over the Panthers after the first quarter.

The Warriors' offense jumped to a 27-17 lead over the Panthers at halftime.

The Warriors and the Panthers were engaged in a gargantuan affair at 53-24 as the fourth quarter started.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.

