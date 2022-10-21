Convincing fashion: Woodstock Marian Central handles Chicago DePaul College Prep 47-20

An array of elements led to a knockout performance as Woodstock Marian Central turned out the lights on Chicago DePaul College Prep 47-20 on October 21 in Illinois football action.

Woodstock Marian Central opened with a 7-6 advantage over Chicago DePaul College Prep through the first quarter.

The Hurricanes registered a 14-6 advantage at intermission over the Rams.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Hurricanes, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 33-14 final quarter, too.

