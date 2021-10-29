Convincing fashion: West Chicago Wheaton Academy handles Coal City 36-3

A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as West Chicago Wheaton Academy turned out the lights on Coal City 36-3 in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 29.

The first quarter gave West Chicago Wheaton Academy a 21-0 lead over Coal City.

The Warriors' offense pulled ahead to a 28-3 lead over the Coalers at the intermission.

The Warriors' might showed as they carried a 36-3 lead into the fourth quarter.

No points meant no hope for the Coalers as they could not cut into their deficit in the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.