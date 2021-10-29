Convincing fashion: West Chicago Wheaton Academy handles Coal City 36-3

A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as West Chicago Wheaton Academy turned out the lights on Coal City 36-3 in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 29.
The first quarter gave West Chicago Wheaton Academy a 21-0 lead over Coal City.
The Warriors' offense pulled ahead to a 28-3 lead over the Coalers at the intermission.
The Warriors' might showed as they carried a 36-3 lead into the fourth quarter.
No points meant no hope for the Coalers as they could not cut into their deficit in the fourth quarter.
Recently on October 15 , Coal City squared up on Braidwood Reed-Custer in a football game . For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.