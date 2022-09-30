Convincing fashion: Virden North Mac handles Greenville 50-14

Virden North Mac earned a convincing 50-14 win over Greenville during this Illinois football game.

Virden North Mac opened with a 15-0 advantage over Greenville through the first quarter.

The Panthers' offense thundered in front for a 22-0 lead over the Comets at the intermission.

Virden North Mac roared to a 36-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Panthers avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 14-7 stretch over the final quarter.

