Convincing fashion: Pana handles Auburn 59-30

Pana earned its community's accolades after a 59-30 win over Auburn in Illinois high school football action on October 28.
The first quarter gave Pana a 23-0 lead over Auburn.
The Trojans tried to dig out of the hole by climbing within 27-8 at halftime.
Pana thundered to a 59-30 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.
