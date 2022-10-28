Convincing fashion: Pana handles Auburn 59-30

Pana earned its community's accolades after a 59-30 win over Auburn in Illinois high school football action on October 28.

The first quarter gave Pana a 23-0 lead over Auburn.

The Trojans tried to dig out of the hole by climbing within 27-8 at halftime.

Pana thundered to a 59-30 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.

