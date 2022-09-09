Convincing fashion: Mahomet-Seymour handles Mt. Zion 49-14

Mahomet-Seymour's offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate Mt. Zion 49-14 during this Illinois football game.
Last season, Mahomet-Seymour and Mt Zion faced off on September 10, 2021 at Mahomet-Seymour High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
