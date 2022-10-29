Convincing fashion: Johnsburg handles Chicago Hyde Park 54-8

Johnsburg raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 54-8 win over Chicago Hyde Park for an Illinois high school football victory on October 29.

Johnsburg stormed in front of Chicago Hyde Park 20-0 to begin the second quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the second quarter.

Johnsburg charged to a 33-8 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Skyhawks added to their advantage with a 21-0 margin in the closing period.

