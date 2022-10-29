 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Convincing fashion: Johnsburg handles Chicago Hyde Park 54-8

  • 0

Johnsburg raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 54-8 win over Chicago Hyde Park for an Illinois high school football victory on October 29.

Johnsburg stormed in front of Chicago Hyde Park 20-0 to begin the second quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the second quarter.

Johnsburg charged to a 33-8 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Skyhawks added to their advantage with a 21-0 margin in the closing period.

Recently on October 15, Chicago Hyde Park squared off with Chicago King in a football game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News