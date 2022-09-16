Convincing fashion: Collinsville handles Charleston 35-14

Collinsville scored early and often to roll over Charleston 35-14 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Neither squad could muster points in the first quarter.

The Kahoks' offense jumped in front for a 21-7 lead over the Trojans at halftime.

Collinsville breathed fire to a 28-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the fourth quarter to make it 35-14.

