 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Convincing fashion: Collinsville handles Charleston 35-14

  • 0

Collinsville scored early and often to roll over Charleston 35-14 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Neither squad could muster points in the first quarter.

The Kahoks' offense jumped in front for a 21-7 lead over the Trojans at halftime.

Collinsville breathed fire to a 28-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the fourth quarter to make it 35-14.

The last time Collinsville and Charleston played in a 49-14 game on September 17, 2021. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News