 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Convincing fashion: Chicago Amundsen handles Chicago Von Steuben Metro Science 42-14

  • 0

Chicago Amundsen showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Chicago Von Steuben Metro Science 42-14 in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 1.

Tough to find an edge early, Chicago Amundsen and Chicago Von Steuben Metro Science fashioned a 7-7 stalemate through the first quarter.

Chicago Amundsen registered a 28-14 advantage at intermission over Chicago Von Steuben Metro Science.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Chicago Amundsen and Chicago Von Steuben Metro Science were both scoreless.

Recently on September 18 , Chicago Amundsen squared up on Chicago Schurz in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Andy Dalton says knee is feeling better

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News