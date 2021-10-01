Convincing fashion: Chicago Amundsen handles Chicago Von Steuben Metro Science 42-14

Chicago Amundsen showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Chicago Von Steuben Metro Science 42-14 in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 1.

Tough to find an edge early, Chicago Amundsen and Chicago Von Steuben Metro Science fashioned a 7-7 stalemate through the first quarter.

Chicago Amundsen registered a 28-14 advantage at intermission over Chicago Von Steuben Metro Science.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Chicago Amundsen and Chicago Von Steuben Metro Science were both scoreless.

