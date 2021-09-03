 Skip to main content
Convincing fashion: Braidwood Reed-Custer handles Arcola 56-34

Braidwood Reed-Custer's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Arcola 56-34 in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 3.

Braidwood Reed-Custer's authority showed as it carried a 49-21 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Comets' offense moved to a 26-14 lead over the Purple Riders at the intermission.

The Comets jumped in front of the Purple Riders 13-7 to begin the second quarter.

