Convincing fashion: Arcola handles Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond 51-14

Arcola's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond 51-14 in Illinois high school football action on October 1.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.

Arcola's offense darted to a 21-14 lead over Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond at halftime.

Arcola's authority showed as it carried a 30-14 lead into the fourth quarter.

