Complete command: Shelbyville dominates Tuscola in convincing showing 40-6

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Shelbyville broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 40-6 explosion on Tuscola in an Illinois high school football matchup.
The first quarter gave Shelbyville a 28-6 lead over Tuscola.
Shelbyville steamrolled to a 40-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Both teams were shutout in the second and fourth quarters.
In recent action on September 2, Tuscola faced off against Toledo Cumberland and Shelbyville took on Bridgeport Red Hill on September 3 at Bridgeport Red Hill High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
