Complete command: Shelbyville dominates Tuscola in convincing showing 40-6

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Shelbyville broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 40-6 explosion on Tuscola in an Illinois high school football matchup.

The first quarter gave Shelbyville a 28-6 lead over Tuscola.

Shelbyville steamrolled to a 40-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the second and fourth quarters.

