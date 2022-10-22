Complete command: Pawnee dominates Peoria Heights in convincing showing 48-14

Pawnee handled Peoria Heights 48-14 in an impressive showing in Illinois high school football on October 22.
Recently on October 8, Pawnee squared off with Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran in a football game. Click here for a recap
