Complete command: Mt. Sterling Brown County thwarts all counters to defeat Jacksonville Routt Catholic 34-6

Impressive was a ready adjective for Mt. Sterling Brown County's 34-6 throttling of Jacksonville Routt Catholic in an Illinois high school football matchup.

The Hornets darted in front of the Rockets 8-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Hornets fought to a 26-0 halftime margin at the Rockets' expense.

The Hornets jumped on top ahead of the Rockets 34-0 as the fourth quarter started.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

