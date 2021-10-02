Complete command: Mt. Sterling Brown County thwarts all counters to defeat Jacksonville Routt Catholic 34-6

Impressive was a ready adjective for Mt. Sterling Brown County's 34-6 throttling of Jacksonville Routt Catholic in an Illinois high school football matchup.

The Hornets darted in front of the Rockets 8-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Hornets fought to a 26-0 halftime margin at the Rockets' expense.

The Hornets jumped on top ahead of the Rockets 34-0 as the fourth quarter started.

