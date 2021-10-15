Complete command: Joliet Catholic thwarts all counters to defeat Lisle Benet 42-20

Joliet Catholic offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Lisle Benet with an all-around effort during this 42-20 victory in Illinois high school football on October 15.

Joliet Catholic drew first blood by forging a 21-13 margin over Lisle Benet after the first quarter.

Joliet Catholic pulled ahead of Lisle Benet 42-20 as the fourth quarter started.

Neither squad scored in the second and final quarters.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.