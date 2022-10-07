Complete command: Jacksonville dominates Decatur MacArthur in convincing showing 43-20

Jacksonville's offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate Decatur MacArthur 43-20 on October 7 in Illinois football.
Last season, Jacksonville and Decatur MacArthur squared off with October 22, 2021 at Jacksonville High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on September 23, Decatur MacArthur faced off against Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Jacksonville took on Springfield on September 23 at Springfield High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.