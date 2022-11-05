Complete command: Forreston dominates Chicago Hope in convincing showing 44-16

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Forreston unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Chicago Hope 44-16 Saturday on November 5 in Illinois football action.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first quarter.

The Cardinals' offense jumped in front for a 16-8 lead over the Eagles at halftime.

Forreston struck to a 30-8 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Cardinals' train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 14-8 points differential.

