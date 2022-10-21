Complete command: Fairbury Prairie Central dominates Bloomington Central Catholic in convincing showing 56-13

Fairbury Prairie Central scored early and often to roll over Bloomington Central Catholic 56-13 in Illinois high school football on October 21.
Fairbury Prairie Central opened with a 32-7 advantage over Bloomington Central Catholic through the first quarter.
The Hawks fought to a 48-7 halftime margin at the Saints' expense.
Both teams were blanked in the third quarter.
The Hawks got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 8-6 edge.
