Complete command: Fairbury Prairie Central dominates Bloomington Central Catholic in convincing showing 56-13

Fairbury Prairie Central scored early and often to roll over Bloomington Central Catholic 56-13 in Illinois high school football on October 21.

Fairbury Prairie Central opened with a 32-7 advantage over Bloomington Central Catholic through the first quarter.

The Hawks fought to a 48-7 halftime margin at the Saints' expense.

Both teams were blanked in the third quarter.

The Hawks got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 8-6 edge.

