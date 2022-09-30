Complete command: Decatur St. Teresa dominates Sullivan-Okaw Valley Co-op in convincing showing 63-12

Decatur St. Teresa dominated from start to finish in an imposing 63-12 win over Sullivan-Okaw Valley Co-op in an Illinois high school football matchup.

