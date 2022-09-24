Complete command: Chicago Lindblom dominates Chicago Solorio in convincing showing 58-24

Chicago Lindblom's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Chicago Solorio 58-24 during this Illinois football game.
