Complete command: Chicago Lindblom dominates Chicago Solorio in convincing showing 58-24

Chicago Lindblom's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Chicago Solorio 58-24 during this Illinois football game.

Recently on September 10 , Chicago Lindblom squared off with Chicago Back of the Yards College Prep in a football game . Click here for a recap

