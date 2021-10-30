Complete command: Athens thwarts all counters to defeat Macon Meridian 42-14

Athens dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 42-14 victory over Macon Meridian in Illinois high school football action on October 30.
Recently on October 15 , Athens squared up on Maroa-Forsyth in a football game . Click here for a recap
The Warriors made the first move by forging a 7-0 margin over the Hawks after the first quarter.
Macon Meridian climbed on top in the first half and stayed there with a 14-13 lead at intermission.
Athens broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 35-14 lead over Macon Meridian.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.