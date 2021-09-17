 Skip to main content
Collinsville puts an offensive onslaught on Charleston 49-14

Collinsville left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Charleston 49-14 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

The Kahoks stormed in front of the Trojans 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Kahoks' offense took charge to a 42-0 lead over the Trojans at the intermission.

Collinsville's determination showed as it carried a 49-14 lead into the fourth quarter.

Defense stood tall for both teams at the end of a scoreless final quarter.

Recently on September 3 , Charleston squared up on Lincoln in a football game . For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

