Collinsville puts an offensive onslaught on Charleston 49-14

Collinsville left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Charleston 49-14 in an Illinois high school football matchup.
The Kahoks stormed in front of the Trojans 21-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Kahoks' offense took charge to a 42-0 lead over the Trojans at the intermission.
Collinsville's determination showed as it carried a 49-14 lead into the fourth quarter.
Defense stood tall for both teams at the end of a scoreless final quarter.
Recently on September 3 , Charleston squared up on Lincoln in a football game . For more, click here.
