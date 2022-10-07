Colfax Ridgeview takes a toll on Eureka 21-7

Colfax Ridgeview knocked off Eureka 21-7 on October 7 in Illinois football action.
In recent action on September 23, Eureka faced off against Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and Colfax Ridgeview took on El Paso-Gridley on September 23 at Colfax Ridgeview High School. For a full recap, click here.
