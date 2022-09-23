Colfax Ridgeview sets early tone, plays it to the finish in drumming El Paso-Gridley 33-7

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Colfax Ridgeview scored early and continued the onslaught to prevail in a 33-7 win over El Paso-Gridley in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 23.

Colfax Ridgeview drew first blood by forging a 25-7 margin over El Paso-Gridley after the first quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the second and third quarters.

The Mustangs' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with an 8-0 points differential.

Last season, El Paso-Gridley and Colfax Ridgeview squared off with September 24, 2021 at El Paso-Gridley High School last season. Click here for a recap

In recent action on September 9, Colfax Ridgeview faced off against Downs Tri-Valley and El Paso-Gridley took on Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley on September 9 at El Paso-Gridley High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

