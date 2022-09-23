Colfax Ridgeview sets early tone, plays it to the finish in drumming El Paso-Gridley 33-7

Colfax Ridgeview scored early and continued the onslaught to prevail in a 33-7 win over El Paso-Gridley in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 23.

Colfax Ridgeview drew first blood by forging a 25-7 margin over El Paso-Gridley after the first quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the second and third quarters.

The Mustangs' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with an 8-0 points differential.

