Colfax Ridgeview records thin win against Downs Tri-Valley 21-16

It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Colfax Ridgeview had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Downs Tri-Valley 21-16 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

The Vikings took a 16-6 lead over the Mustangs heading to the intermission locker room.

Neither squad could muster points in the first and third quarters.

The Vikings' heartbreak could be traced to a disappointing final quarter, when they were outscored 15-0 by the Mustangs.

Last season, Downs Tri-Valley and Colfax Ridgeview faced off on September 10, 2021 at Colfax Ridgeview High School. For more, click here.

