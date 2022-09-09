Colfax Ridgeview records thin win against Downs Tri-Valley 21-16

It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Colfax Ridgeview had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Downs Tri-Valley 21-16 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

The Vikings took a 16-6 lead over the Mustangs heading to the intermission locker room.

Neither squad could muster points in the first and third quarters.

The Vikings' heartbreak could be traced to a disappointing final quarter, when they were outscored 15-0 by the Mustangs.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.