Colfax Ridgeview mollywopps Catlin Salt Fork 56-20

Colfax Ridgeview left no doubt on Saturday, controlling Catlin Salt Fork from start to finish for a 56-20 victory in Illinois high school football on November 5.

The first quarter gave Colfax Ridgeview a 7-0 lead over Catlin Salt Fork.

The Mustangs registered a 21-6 advantage at intermission over the Storm.

Colfax Ridgeview thundered to a 50-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Mustangs and the Storm each scored in the fourth quarter.

