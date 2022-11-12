Colfax Ridgeview dismantles Tuscola 41-6

Colfax Ridgeview lit up the scoreboard on November 12 to propel past Tuscola for a 41-6 victory in an Illinois high school football matchup on November 12
Colfax Ridgeview moved in front of Tuscola 13-6 to begin the second quarter.
The Mustangs opened a modest 15-6 gap over the Warriors at the intermission.
Colfax Ridgeview thundered to a 27-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Mustangs got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.
